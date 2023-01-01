Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Rock Hill

Go
Rock Hill restaurants
Toast

Rock Hill restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Item pic

 

Amelie's Cakes

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
8" Fresh Fruit Tart$26.00
A pâte sucrée crust filled with vanilla pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh seasonal fruits and shiny apricot glaze! Typically serves 6-8 people.
More about Amelie's Cakes
Fresh Fruit Mini Tart image

 

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
Fresh Fruit Tart$5.99
A personal size tart made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with vanilla pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh seasonal fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Rock Hill

Cake

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Zeppole

Pies

Sicilian Pizza

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Naan

Map

More near Rock Hill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clover

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston