Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Rock Hill
/
Rock Hill
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Rock Hill restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
131 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill
No reviews yet
-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Brioche Bun, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Pickle Spear.
More about Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
WingBonz
1027 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill
Avg 4.4
(6194 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.75
More about WingBonz
