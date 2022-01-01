Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Rock Hill

Go
Rock Hill restaurants
Toast

Rock Hill restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Time Out Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Time Out Sports Bar & Grill

131 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Brioche Bun, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Pickle Spear.
More about Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

WingBonz

1027 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (6194 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
More about WingBonz

Browse other tasty dishes in Rock Hill

Shrimp Wraps

Salmon

French Fries

Tortellini

Cannolis

Cheeseburgers

Sicilian Pizza

Burritos

Map

More near Rock Hill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1698 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston