Grits in Rock Hill

Rock Hill restaurants
Rock Hill restaurants that serve grits

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St

129 Caldwell St, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Carolina Grits$6.00
bacon jam. amy’s pimento cheese. sc grits.
Flipside Shrimp and Grits$20.00
roasted shrimp. andouille sausage. spinach. caramelized onions. charred peppers. tomatoes.
More about The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
Sol Cafe - 1039 Charlotte Ave

1039 Charlotte Ave, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits$1.99
More about Sol Cafe - 1039 Charlotte Ave
The Pump House - Rock Hill

575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits Lunch$20.00
four jumbo white shrimp, heirloom white corn grits, roasted sweet peppers, tasso ham, creole style white wine cream sauce
More about The Pump House - Rock Hill

