Hot chocolate in
Rock Hill
/
Rock Hill
/
Hot Chocolate
Rock Hill restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Knowledge Perk Coffee
130 W. White St., Rock Hill
No reviews yet
Small Hot Chocolate
$3.95
Large Hot Chocolate
$4.55
More about Knowledge Perk Coffee
Amelie's French Bakery
157 E Main Street, Rock Hill
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)
More about Amelie's French Bakery
