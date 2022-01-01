Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Rock Hill

Rock Hill restaurants
Rock Hill restaurants that serve macarons

Macaron Gateaux image

 

Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macaron Gateaux$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
More about Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Macaron$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry (DF),
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange (DF),
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake,
Blueberry Cheesecake

Seasonal Flavors:
Strawberry Chiffon,
Honey Rose,
Matcha Coconut,
Pineapple,
Half Dozen Assorted Macarons$13.00
6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
More about Amelie's French Bakery

