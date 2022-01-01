Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Rock Hill

Go
Rock Hill restaurants
Toast

Rock Hill restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

4811 Old York Rd, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (9226 reviews)
Takeout
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
Small Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
Calzone Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
More about Empire Pizza
Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

1405 Riverchase Blvd, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (10100 reviews)
Takeout
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
Small Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
Small Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
More about Empire Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Rock Hill

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Wraps

Street Tacos

Salmon

Croissants

Burritos

Cinnamon Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rock Hill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston