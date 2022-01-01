Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Rock Hill

Go
Rock Hill restaurants
Toast

Rock Hill restaurants that serve quesadillas

Hartland's Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hartland's Bar

2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Avg 4.1 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$12.45
CHX Quesadilla$9.99
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
More about Hartland's Bar
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla (1)$4.99
Chicken Quesadilla (2)$8.95
Chicken-Bacon Quesadilla$13.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers Quesadilla$6.25
Beef Quesadilla (2)$8.95
Mushroom Quesadilla$12.75
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Empire Pizza Food Truck image

 

Empire Pizza Food Truck

Food Truck, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla$9.00
Chicken {Choice of Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy}, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Ranch
More about Empire Pizza Food Truck
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill

Avg 4 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Tequila

2215 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1 Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
More about Casa Tequila

Browse other tasty dishes in Rock Hill

Corn Dogs

Shrimp Wraps

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Burritos

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Rock Hill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston