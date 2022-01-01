Quesadillas in Rock Hill
Rock Hill restaurants that serve quesadillas
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hartland's Bar
2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.45
|CHX Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.99
Charanda Mexican Grill
4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill
|Chicken Quesadilla (1)
|$4.99
|Chicken Quesadilla (2)
|$8.95
|Chicken-Bacon Quesadilla
|$13.95
Charanda Mexican Grill
2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill
|Chicken Fingers Quesadilla
|$6.25
|Beef Quesadilla (2)
|$8.95
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$12.75
Empire Pizza Food Truck
Food Truck, Rock Hill
|Chicken Bacon Quesadilla
|$9.00
Chicken {Choice of Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy}, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)