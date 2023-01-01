Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Rock Hill

Rock Hill restaurants that serve quiche

Amelie's Cakes

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

12" Quiche$40.00
Our 12" whole quiche that we make and serve in-house, now available to take home and enjoy! Available options are Spinach, Tomato and Mozzarella or Lorraine: Bacon, Caramelized Onions and Gruyere.
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

Quiche$7.75
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version.
**If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
