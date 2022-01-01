Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Rock Hill

Go
Rock Hill restaurants
Toast

Rock Hill restaurants that serve salmon

Hartland's Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hartland's Bar

2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Avg 4.1 (454 reviews)
Takeout
L- Salmon Salad$8.99
More about Hartland's Bar
The Pump House - Rock Hill image

 

The Pump House - Rock Hill

575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon$21.00
roasted sweet pepper & tasso ham carolina gold rice, applewood smoked bacon jam
Salmon Sandwich$18.00
carolina white sauce, pickled red onion, greens, sliced tomatoes, brioche bun
More about The Pump House - Rock Hill
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Salmon$16.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Rock Hill

Cheesecake

Cinnamon Rolls

Garlic Knots

Crab Cakes

Pasta Salad

Burritos

Brisket

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Rock Hill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston