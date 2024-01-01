Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Rock Hill
/
Rock Hill
/
Sopapilla
Rock Hill restaurants that serve sopapilla
Charanda Mexican Grill - Newport
4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill
No reviews yet
Sopapilla w/ Ice Cream
$2.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill - Newport
Charanda Mexican of Rock Hill
2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill
No reviews yet
Sopapilla w/ Ice Cream
$2.95
More about Charanda Mexican of Rock Hill
