Tiramisu in Rock Hill
Rock Hill restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Knowledge Perk Coffee - Flagship - 130 W. White St. Rock Hill
Knowledge Perk Coffee - Flagship - 130 W. White St. Rock Hill
130 W. White St., Rock Hill
|Tiramisu Latte
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
157 E Main Street, Rock Hill
|Tiramisu Torte
|$5.95
Coffee soaked cake on the bottom, layered with tiramisu mousse, milk chocolate ganache and dusted with cocoa powder on top
|Tiramisu Latte
|$0.00
Dark Chocolate sauce mixed with tiramisu syrup with espresso and milk, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.