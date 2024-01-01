Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Rock Hill

Rock Hill restaurants that serve tiramisu

Knowledge Perk Coffee - Flagship - 130 W. White St. Rock Hill

130 W. White St., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Latte
More about Knowledge Perk Coffee - Flagship - 130 W. White St. Rock Hill
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu Torte$5.95
Coffee soaked cake on the bottom, layered with tiramisu mousse, milk chocolate ganache and dusted with cocoa powder on top
Tiramisu Latte$0.00
Dark Chocolate sauce mixed with tiramisu syrup with espresso and milk, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

