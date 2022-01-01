Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tortilla soup in
Rock Hill
/
Rock Hill
/
Tortilla Soup
Rock Hill restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Charanda Mexican Grill - Newport
4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill
No reviews yet
Tortilla Soup
$8.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill - Newport
Charanda Mexican of Rock Hill
2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill
No reviews yet
Tortilla Soup
$8.95
More about Charanda Mexican of Rock Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Rock Hill
Chicken Enchiladas
Tacos
Pork Belly
Burritos
Bruschetta
Molten Chocolate Cake
Sicilian Pizza
Carbonara
More near Rock Hill to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Fort Mill
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Clover
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(19 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(552 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston