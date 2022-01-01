Go
Rock House Bar and Trailer Park image
Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks
American

Rock House Bar and Trailer Park

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStar

31 Reviews

$$

6900 North Ranch Rd 620

Austin, TX 78732

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

6900 North Ranch Rd 620, Austin TX 78732

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Barrel Room

No reviews yet

Come and get High in the Hill Country

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Dog Haus Biergarten

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Rock House Bar and Trailer Park

orange star4.0 • 31 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston