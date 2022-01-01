Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks
American
Rock House Bar and Trailer Park
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
31 Reviews
$$
6900 North Ranch Rd 620
Austin, TX 78732
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
6900 North Ranch Rd 620, Austin TX 78732
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Barrel Room
Come and get High in the Hill Country
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ
Come in and Enjoy
Dog Haus Biergarten
Come in and enjoy!
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Come in and Enjoy