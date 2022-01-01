Go
Rock Lobster

Sushi and Grill

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

2475 W. Queen Creek • $$

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)

Popular Items

POPPIN$18.00
WICKED ROLL, TOPPED WITH TEMPURA SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS, TOSSED IN A SWEET & SPICY SAUCE AND FINISHED WITH EEL SAUCE
SALMON NIGIRI$6.00
CALIFORNIA$7.00
CRAB MIX, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER
GYOZAS$10.00
PORK AND CHICKEN DUMPLINGS
CRUNCHY$10.00
CRAB MIX, SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, TOPPED WITH TEMPURA CRUNCHIES AND EEL SAUCE
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$9.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO
SPICY TUNA$8.00
SPICY TUNA MIX AND CUCUMBER
EDAMAME$7.00
CHOICE OF: SALTED, GARLIC, SPICY GARLIC, TRUFFLE
RAINBOW$15.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL TOPPED WITH FRESH TUNA, SALMON, SHRIMP, YELLOWTAIL, AND AVOCADO
COWBOY/COWGIRL$18.00
SPICY TUNA/YELLOWTAIL, TOPPED WITH SASHIMI AND FINISHED WITH SPICY AIOLI AND SRIACHA
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2475 W. Queen Creek

Chandler AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

