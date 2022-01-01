Go
Rock'N Fish - MB

Down at the beach, at the foot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, you will find a welcoming spot filled with delicious food, spirits and warm smiles. Welcome to Rock’N Fish.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (2857 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Mahi Sliders$23.95
King Salmon$35.95
Blkn Salmon Sandwich$24.95
Fries$6.95
Sole Sparkling water$8.00
Oak Grilled Artichoke$15.95
Fish Tacos$20.95
Fries$6.95
Chocolate Lava Cake$13.95
Seafood Jambalaya$33.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

