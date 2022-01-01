Go
Ope N Bubbler

Fresh Midwest Comfort Food

5505 W 20th Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shirt$5.00
Brioche, Cheddar Cheese
Trio Sampler$42.99
1 New England or Connecticut Roll,
1 Crab Roll,
1 Scallop Roll,
No Substitutions,
No Mixing and Matching
Fried Cheese Curds$12.00
Fresh Curds flown in from Wisconsin, Beer Battered and Deep Fried. Served with a side of Ranch
Giant Pretzel$12.00
16 Oz Pretzel Warm Pretzel served with a Side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard
Basket of Fries$4.00
Cheese Curd Butterburger$14.00
Locally Sourced Ground Beef Stuffed with Cheese Curds. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Lobster Cheese Fries$14.99
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Waffle Fries
Cole Slaw$3.00
Hat$5.00
Popcorn Shrimp and Waffle Fries
Beer Brats$10.00
Pretzel Bun, Beer Onions
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5505 W 20th Ave

Edgewater CO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

