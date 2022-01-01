Rock N Osos Pizza

The Savory Palette

As a retail wine shop, we specialize in boutique wines from our local Central Coast AVA's, other California AVA's and a few international favorites as well. Come relax in beautiful Morro Bay with a glass of great wine, pint of craft beer, Cheese & Charcuterie, or another tasty tapas.

We look forward to welcoming you into our palette of colors, flavors, art and live music (coming back asap)!

Cheers!

Nancy & Tammy

