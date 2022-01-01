Go
Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd.

Popular Items

Large Rock Wings$16.00
Buffalo, sweet & spicy BBQ, garlic Parmesan served with carrots & choice of ranch, blue cheese or marinara sauce.
Cheese Slice$4.00
20" Humble (Cheese)$22.00
Ceasar Salad$13.95
Romaine Heart, Herbs Croutons, Parmesan & Classic Caesar
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Served with house marinara
16" Humble (Cheese)$18.00
Side Of Ranch$0.50
Italian Chopped Salad$14.95
Lettuce, Salami, pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garbanzo, Tomato, Pepperoncini & Champagne Vinaigrette
20" Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
Garlic Knots$7.95
6 knots served with house marinara
Location

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
