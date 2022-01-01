Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
SUSHI
5078 Pinnacle Sq • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5078 Pinnacle Sq
Trussville AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Meals by Misty
Come in and enjoy!
Ferus Artisan Ales
We at Ferus Artisan Ales believe in creating amazing beers, from hoppy IPAs to hearty stouts. Our chef-curated eatery menu, outdoor entertainment, taproom, & event space combine to provide an unparalleled brewery & restaurant experience.
Half Shell Oyster House
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
The Three Earred Rabbit
Come on in and enjoy!