Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SUSHI

5078 Pinnacle Sq • $$

Avg 4.5 (4139 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

5078 Pinnacle Sq

Trussville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
