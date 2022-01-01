Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

2500 Clinton Ave W

Popular Items

Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Location

2500 Clinton Ave W

Huntsville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
