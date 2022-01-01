Go
Toast

Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
See full menu

Location

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cayo Coco

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Alabama Peanut Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hattie B's Hot Chicken - Birmingham

No reviews yet

***BIRMINGHAM*** Order your favorites (for takeout only, please) and skip the line! We'll send you a text message as soon as your order is ready. Drinks are self serve at pick up, y’all! Please help yourself.

Dread River Distilling Company

No reviews yet

Dread River spirits are created for those inspired by the journey. We take great pride in crafting each spirit we pour. We are currently distilling small batches of Bourbon, Whiskey, Rye, Vodka, Gin, Rum and Agave Spirit. Our Tasting Room bar area features our one of a kind craft cocktails, engineered to enhance every unique feature our spirits have to offer.
Our Tasting Room is a combination of Bold and Elegant, and provides the perfect vibe to enjoy the fruits of our labors. Our new Veranda is the perfect place to relax and unwind, with your favorite cocktail. Don't forget to pair your favorite cocktail with one of our top-grade food menu choices!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston