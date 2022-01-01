Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

222 S. Magnolia

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Eel roll$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Crowd Surfer Roll$13.95
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Super Crunch Roll$8.35
Crunchy flakes and spicy mayo inside, smoked salmon outside, topped with eel sauce.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Hall of Fame Brownies$7.80
A towering stack of golden-fried brownie
slices, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream,
chocolate and caramel swirls—with a cherry on top. Epic.
Jailhouse Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
The Experience Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and
cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.
Stage Divers$9.95
Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces
Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon$24.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee FL 32301

