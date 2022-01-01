Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

13005 SW 1st Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Side Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Axl Roll$13.00
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Location

13005 SW 1st Road

Newberry FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Fluid Lounge

No reviews yet

Craft Cocktail Lounge in the Tioga Town Center located in Newberry FL. Featuring Cocktails, Humidor, Spirits, Select Beer, and Wine. Come in and enjoy!
An upscale lounge featuring:
-over 150 different kinds of whiskey & over 100 other high end spirits
-all juicing & syrups are made in house
-all premium House spirits Come in and enjoy!

Blue Highway Pizza

No reviews yet

Eat well, Live well...

Top Hog BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Apá Latin Café

No reviews yet

CUBAN FOOD, WITH A SMILE
PLEASE ALLOW US TO HAVE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED FOR LARGE ORDERS

