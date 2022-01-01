Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

1468 Tiger Park Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stage Divers$9.95
Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Punk Rock Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Location

1468 Tiger Park Lane

Gulf Breeze FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
