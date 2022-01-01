Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

4421 Commons Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Volcano Roll$11.95
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Side Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll$11.95
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Location

4421 Commons Dr

Destin FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

