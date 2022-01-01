Go
Consumer picView gallery

Rock N Roll Sushi

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3140 Main Street

Duluth, GA 30096

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3140 Main Street, Duluth GA 30096

Directions

Gallery

VIP Roll image
Thriller Roll image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Chicken Solo image
Ginger Salad image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Crowd Surfer Roll image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Sweet Home Alabama image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
California Roll image
Item pic
Crispy Crab Wontons image
Volcano Roll image
Spicy Tuna Roll image
Egg Rolls image
Item pic
Item pic
Fried Rice image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Spicy Shrimp Roll image
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Octopus
orange starNo Reviews
3559 West Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Sweet Octopus
orange star4.9 • 79
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Main St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Duluth

The Melting Pot - Duluth GA
orange star4.6 • 1,552
3610 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4505-Duluth
orange star4.1 • 1,218
3492 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
orange star4.5 • 967
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
orange star4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Duluth

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rock N Roll Sushi

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston