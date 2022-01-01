Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
680 Town Center Pkwy
Popular Items
Location
680 Town Center Pkwy
Slidell LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Times Grill
Your local family sports restaurant specializing in gourmet handmade burgers, marinated grilled chicken and local seafood dishes all with big bold flavors!
Palmettos on the Bayou
Palmettos, a restaurant & Southern destination wedding location, in Slidell, Louisiana serves local seafood & New Orleans classic cuisine overlooking picturesque Bayou Bonfouca
Peck's Seafood Restaurant
THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT SLIDELL
T LeBlancs Creole Kitchen
Down Home Cooking, Cajun Creole Flavor!