Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

680 Town Center Pkwy

Popular Items

Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Ginger Salad$2.95
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing
ginger-sesame dressing.
Cucumber Salad$4.95
Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab
stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Twisted Tuna$11.50
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Sunset Strip Roll$14.10
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside,
shrimp, crab stick and avocado outside—Hollywood-style. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
680 Town Center Pkwy

Slidell LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Times Grill

Your local family sports restaurant specializing in gourmet handmade burgers, marinated grilled chicken and local seafood dishes all with big bold flavors!

Palmettos on the Bayou

Palmettos, a restaurant & Southern destination wedding location, in Slidell, Louisiana serves local seafood & New Orleans classic cuisine overlooking picturesque Bayou Bonfouca

Peck's Seafood Restaurant

THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT SLIDELL

T LeBlancs Creole Kitchen

Down Home Cooking, Cajun Creole Flavor!

