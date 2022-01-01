Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SUSHI

1224 Main St • $$

Popular Items

Ginger Salad$2.95
Chopped romaine with shredded carrots topped with a sweet refreshing ginger sesame dressing.
Tuna Tataki$8.95
Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with our savory Agedashi sauce and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.
Headbanger Shrimp$6.95
Battered. Sauced. Bangin'. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy sweet creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
TNT Shrimp$7.95
It's dy-na-mite! Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. BOOM.
Side Spicy Mayo$0.75
Diet Coke$2.95
Appetizer Sampler$14.95
All of our most famous opening acts on one stage! Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, Stage Divers and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.
Stage Divers$9.95
Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces
Twisted Tuna$9.95
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Side Fries$2.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1224 Main St

Little Rock AR

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
