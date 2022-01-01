Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
SUSHI
1224 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1224 Main St
Little Rock AR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom
Local, from scratch Italian inspired fare, served in a hip & casual environment. Located in the historic SoMa neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Rock Town Distillery
Distillery and Cocktail Bar. Come see us today!
Community Bakery
Over 70 years of made from scratch goodness! Local coffees, artisan breads and sweet goodies.
Community Bakery
Come in and enjoy!