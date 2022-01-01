Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SUSHI

4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Fried Rice$6.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy

Locust Grove GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
