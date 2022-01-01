Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
SUSHI
4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy
Locust Grove GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove
We serve fresh West Coast Burritos, Tacos and more with friendly service! Come in and enjoy!
The French Market and Tavern
Eat + Drink + Shop
Patunia's Food Truck
100% Meat-free kitchen serving comfort food, casually.
A Cup Of Comfort Breakfast Bistro
Come in and enjoy!