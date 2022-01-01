Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SUSHI

1104 HWY 20/81 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1690 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1104 HWY 20/81

McDonough GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
