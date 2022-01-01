Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN

1427 25th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (817 reviews)

Popular Items

Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Side Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1427 25th Ave

Gulfport MS

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The District II LLC

No reviews yet

The District on the Alley serves American cuisine with a flare of Cajun Creole. Indoor or patio seating is available daily. The rooftop bar is open on Thursdays and for private events.
Come in and try our specialty cocktails, locally brewed beer, and enjoy our amazing staff. Check out our amazing Brunch every Sunday from 11 to 2pm featuring Bloody Mary Bar and Bottomless Mimosa's!!!

The Rack House Steaks and Spirits

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including choice and prime steaks, lamb, short ribs, fresh fish and seafood, interesting appetizers and salads, The Rack House has something for everyone. Our wine and liquor offerings will keep you coming back as we offer over 30 wines by the glass and over 300 bourbons, ryes, whiskeys and scotches.

Half Shell Oyster House

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

CA Sarducci's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Comfortable and casual pizzeria in downtown Gulfport where we make our own dough, roll our own meatballs and hand craft our epic lasagna. Combine the great food with your favorite libation, wine, beer or soft drinks. Salads are tops, bar none and our garlic knots are hand tied daily.

