Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SUSHI

3053 Medical Center Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)

Popular Items

VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Volcano Roll$11.95
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Soy Sauce
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Japanese Bagel Roll$7.30
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

3053 Medical Center Pkwy

Murfreesboro TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
