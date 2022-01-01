Go
Toast

Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SUSHI

2601 S McKenzie St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1388 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Side Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Side Spicy Mayo$0.55
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Spicy Crawfish Roll$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2601 S McKenzie St.

Foley AL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

P.S. Taco Company - Foley

No reviews yet

Enjoy the taco love!

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come fuel up at our quaint little coffee shop, a converted 1950's service station, in historic downtown Foley, AL! Not only do we have a full espresso bar, we offer a variety of delicious house-made foods such as quiche, breakfast sandwiches and sliders, along with a great selection of bagels and baked goods! Come check us out and see why we were voted the best coffee shop in Baldwin County!
Sign up for Loyalty rewards program and earn 1 point for every $1 you spend. You can redeem for $ off drinks and foods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston