Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SUSHI

1580 Hudson Bridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1115 reviews)

Popular Items

Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Fried Rice$6.95
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1580 Hudson Bridge Rd

Stockbridge GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
