Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
SUSHI
1415 Timberlane Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1415 Timberlane Rd.
Tallahassee FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Market Square Liquors
Come in and enjoy!
Rankin Tacos - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Rankin Tacos Terrace
Come in and enjoy!
Red Elephant
We do all of these things, every day, to give you the freshest, tastiest, most lovable food we can. We do it FRESH FOR REAL—for you!