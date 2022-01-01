Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

SUSHI

1415 Timberlane Rd. • $$

Avg 3.7 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Shrimp Roll$6.95
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
Thriller Roll$12.95
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
VIP Roll$13.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
Copped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
California Roll$5.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Crispy Wontons$8.95
Stuffed with crabmeat & cream cheese filling, studded with green onions & jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You'll definitely wonton encore.
Chicken Hibachi$13.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Fried Rice$4.95
Miso Soup$2.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1415 Timberlane Rd.

Tallahassee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
