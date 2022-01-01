Go
Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

1610 21st Ave South

Popular Items

California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Location

1610 21st Ave South

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
