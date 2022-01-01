Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
1610 21st Ave South
Popular Items
Location
1610 21st Ave South
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
We pair all natural steak, chicken and local ground beef with Persian style grilling to deliver quality cuisine with a neighborhood feel. Our unique blend of Persian and Southern influences can only be described as simply delicious.
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village
Come in and enjoy!
Greenery Co
Come in and enjoy!
Barley to Rise Catering
food. fellowship.catering.
Nashville based catering company offering catering for small events and weekly prepared family dinners to-go.