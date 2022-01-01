Go
Toast

Rock N Roll Sushi

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

3999B N Gloster Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Yum Yum Sauce$0.55
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Jailhouse Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
See full menu

Location

3999B N Gloster Street

Tupelo MS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Neon Pig

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned cafe and butcher shop. We break down whole cows and source from local farms to provide you with the best meats and vegetables around!

Brick and Spoon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bop's of Tupelo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jobos

No reviews yet

Offering surf & turf with a twist inside the heart of Hotel Tupelo.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston