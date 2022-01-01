Go
Rockafeller's Restaurant

Family owned and operated for 33 years. Beautiful location directly on Rudee Inlet. Come in and enjoy!

308 Mediterranean Ave

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
