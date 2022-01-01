Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Rockaway

Go
Rockaway restaurants
Toast

Rockaway restaurants that serve cheese fries

Main pic

 

Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street

9 wall street, Rockaway

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIES WITH CHEESE$5.75
More about Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sams Deli 2 - 435 Green Pond Rd.

435 Green Pond Rd., Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger Cheese And Fries$11.99
More about Sams Deli 2 - 435 Green Pond Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockaway

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rockaway to explore

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Morristown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lake Hopatcong

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1834 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston