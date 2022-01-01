Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Rockaway

Go
Rockaway restaurants
Toast

Rockaway restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Main pic

 

Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street

9 wall street, Rockaway

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$11.00
More about Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sams Deli 2 - 435 Green Pond Rd.

435 Green Pond Rd., Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled chicken caesar wrap$10.99
More about Sams Deli 2 - 435 Green Pond Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockaway

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Rockaway to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lake Hopatcong

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston