Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken caesar wraps in
Rockaway
/
Rockaway
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Rockaway restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
9 wall street, Rockaway
No reviews yet
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
$11.00
More about Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sams Deli 2 - 435 Green Pond Rd.
435 Green Pond Rd., Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(308 reviews)
Grilled chicken caesar wrap
$10.99
More about Sams Deli 2 - 435 Green Pond Rd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockaway
Nachos
Quesadillas
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
More near Rockaway to explore
Morristown
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Madison
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lake Hopatcong
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston