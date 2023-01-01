Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Rockaway
/
Rockaway
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Rockaway restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
9 wall street, Rockaway
No reviews yet
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00
More about Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sams Deli 2 - 435 Green Pond Rd.
435 Green Pond Rd., Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(308 reviews)
Grilled chicken sandwich
$8.99
More about Sams Deli 2 - 435 Green Pond Rd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockaway
Turkey Burgers
Mozzarella Sticks
Salmon
Cheese Pizza
Tacos
Chicken Salad
Nachos
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Rockaway to explore
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Morristown
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Madison
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lake Hopatcong
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1849 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(555 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(992 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston