Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Rockaway Park

Go
Rockaway Park restaurants
Toast

Rockaway Park restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Meat Up Grill

165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHURRO BREAD PUDDING STICKS$7.75
Bread Pudding Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar with Choice of Chocolate or Caramel Dip, Side of Vanilla Soft Serve
More about The Meat Up Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.

143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
-Banana Pudding$6.00
A luscious vanilla pudding layered with bananas and wafer cookies.
-Salted Caramel Bread Pudding$5.00
-Coconut Rice Pudding (GF)(V)$6.00
Coconut Milk Rice Pudding topped with toasted coconut.
More about Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.
Consumer pic

 

Happy Jack's Burger Bar - 108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr

108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr, Rockaway Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$8.00
More about Happy Jack's Burger Bar - 108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr
Main pic

 

Tap That - 111-04 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

111-04 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$8.00
Brown Sugar Cookies,
Banana Ice Cream Swirled w.
Vanilla Pudding & Wafer Pieces
More about Tap That - 111-04 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockaway Park

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rockaway Park to explore

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Rockaway Park to explore

Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (946 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (25 restaurants)

Far Rockaway

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (489 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1711 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (925 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston