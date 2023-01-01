Pudding in Rockaway Park
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve pudding
HAMBURGERS
The Meat Up Grill
165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park
|CHURRO BREAD PUDDING STICKS
|$7.75
Bread Pudding Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar with Choice of Chocolate or Caramel Dip, Side of Vanilla Soft Serve
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.
143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park
|-Banana Pudding
|$6.00
A luscious vanilla pudding layered with bananas and wafer cookies.
|-Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
|$5.00
|-Coconut Rice Pudding (GF)(V)
|$6.00
Coconut Milk Rice Pudding topped with toasted coconut.
Happy Jack's Burger Bar - 108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr
108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr, Rockaway Park
|Rice Pudding
|$8.00