Tacos in Rockaway Park
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve tacos
More about PICO RBNY
PICO RBNY
419 Beach 129th St, Far Rockaway
|Taco Entree
|$18.00
choose one style: served with 3 tacos, rice, black beans and house made slaw
|3 Tacos
|$15.00
Choice of protein, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and crema on a corn tortilla
|4 Tacos
|$20.00
Choice of protein, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and crema on a corn tortilla
More about The Meat Up Grill
HAMBURGERS
The Meat Up Grill
165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park
|BEEF TACO BOWL
|$15.00
Spiced Chopped Beef, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, pickled Onions, Fresno Peppers, Black Beans & Corn, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Lime dressing on side
|BEEF TACO BOWL
|$15.00
Spiced Chopped Beef, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, pickled Onions, Fresno Peppers, Black Beans & Corn, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Lime dressing on side