Tacos in Rockaway Park

Rockaway Park restaurants
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve tacos

PICO RBNY

419 Beach 129th St, Far Rockaway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Entree$18.00
choose one style: served with 3 tacos, rice, black beans and house made slaw
3 Tacos$15.00
Choice of protein, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and crema on a corn tortilla
4 Tacos$20.00
Choice of protein, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and crema on a corn tortilla
More about PICO RBNY
HAMBURGERS

The Meat Up Grill

165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BEEF TACO BOWL$15.00
Spiced Chopped Beef, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, pickled Onions, Fresno Peppers, Black Beans & Corn, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Lime dressing on side
More about The Meat Up Grill
Happy Jack's Burger Bar - 108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr

108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr, Rockaway Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Potato Soup in Bread Bowl$10.00
Hearty House Made Potato Soup, Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Bits, Served in Warm Bread Bowl
More about Happy Jack's Burger Bar - 108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr

