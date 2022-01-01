Rockaway Park restaurants you'll love

Rockaway Park restaurants
Must-try Rockaway Park restaurants

Rocco’s of Roc Beach image

 

Rocco’s of Roc Beach

115-10 ROCKAWAY BEACH BLVD, ROCKAWAY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN CUTLET PARMIGIANA$22.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Topped With Red Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
ROCCO'S SACCHETTI$22.00
Homemade Fresh Pasta Stuffed With Rocco's 4 Cheese Ricotta, Tossed In A Prosciutto Pink Crème Sauce.
CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Homemade Caesar Dressing With Romaine Lettuce And Croutons Tossed With Garlic, Anchovies And Parmigiana Reggiano Cheese.
More about Rocco’s of Roc Beach
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY image

 

Greenhouse Cafe RBNY

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Latte$6.00
Made with wakatake matcha from Marukyu-Koyamaen (MK), sourced by In Pursuit of Tea. MK has been growing tea and seeking the highest quality leaves since 1688.
Rocket Fuel on Tap$6.00
Drink me.
You ever been to Café Du Monde? Like an iced cafe au lait, but add Vermont Maple Syrup.
-Mocha$6.00
Coconut milk couverture chocolate from Raaka. High cocoa butter content. Melted with espresso, and cascaded into choice of milk.
More about Greenhouse Cafe RBNY
The Meat Up Grill image

HAMBURGERS

The Meat Up Grill

165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MR. CRUNCH$12.00
Crispy Chicken Breast +Smokey Red Pepper Jam + Pickles + White BBQ Sauce + Marty's Potato Bun...
O.G.$15.00
Double 1/4lb Burger + Cheese + Bacon + Pickles + MUG Burger Sauce on Side + Marty's Potato Bun
(Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burger. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)
THE CHIP WRECK$10.00
Loaded Large Fries + Cheese Sauce + Smoked Bacon + French Onion Sauce + Scallions + Cotija Cheese
More about The Meat Up Grill
Cuisine by Claudette image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuisine by Claudette

143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Cauliflower Wings (V)$10.00
Cauliflower Florets Breaded with Panko and Oatly Drenched in Your Choice of Sauce
-Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
-The Purple (GF)(V)$8.00
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut, & Almond Milk
More about Cuisine by Claudette
Callie's image

 

Callie's

410 Beach 129th St, Rockaway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tex Mex Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato's, Grilled Corn, Red Onion's, Pepperjack Cheese, Cilantro, Buffalo Chicken and Served with Ranch Dressing
Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
Dipped in Beef Broth
Onion Rings$6.00
Served with a Horseradish Aioli Dipping Sauce
More about Callie's
Cuisine By Claudette image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuisine By Claudette

103-32 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-The Purple (GF)(V)$7.00
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut, & Almond Milk
More about Cuisine By Claudette
Jameson's Pub image

 

Jameson's Pub

433 Beach 129th Street, Far Rockaway

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jameson's Pub
