Rockaway Park restaurants you'll love

Rocco’s of Roc Beach
115-10 ROCKAWAY BEACH BLVD, ROCKAWAY
Popular items
CHICKEN CUTLET PARMIGIANA
$22.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Topped With Red Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
ROCCO'S SACCHETTI
$22.00
Homemade Fresh Pasta Stuffed With Rocco's 4 Cheese Ricotta, Tossed In A Prosciutto Pink Crème Sauce.
CAESAR SALAD
$11.00
Homemade Caesar Dressing With Romaine Lettuce And Croutons Tossed With Garlic, Anchovies And Parmigiana Reggiano Cheese.
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY
108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park
Popular items
Matcha Latte
$6.00
Made with wakatake matcha from Marukyu-Koyamaen (MK), sourced by In Pursuit of Tea. MK has been growing tea and seeking the highest quality leaves since 1688.
Rocket Fuel on Tap
$6.00
Drink me.
You ever been to Café Du Monde? Like an iced cafe au lait, but add Vermont Maple Syrup.
-Mocha
$6.00
Coconut milk couverture chocolate from Raaka. High cocoa butter content. Melted with espresso, and cascaded into choice of milk.
HAMBURGERS
The Meat Up Grill
165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park
Popular items
MR. CRUNCH
$12.00
Crispy Chicken Breast +Smokey Red Pepper Jam + Pickles + White BBQ Sauce + Marty's Potato Bun...
O.G.
$15.00
Double 1/4lb Burger + Cheese + Bacon + Pickles + MUG Burger Sauce on Side + Marty's Potato Bun
(Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burger. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)
THE CHIP WRECK
$10.00
Loaded Large Fries + Cheese Sauce + Smoked Bacon + French Onion Sauce + Scallions + Cotija Cheese
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Cuisine by Claudette
143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park
Popular items
-Cauliflower Wings (V)
$10.00
Cauliflower Florets Breaded with Panko and Oatly Drenched in Your Choice of Sauce
-Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00
Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
-The Purple (GF)(V)
$8.00
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut, & Almond Milk
Callie's
410 Beach 129th St, Rockaway
Popular items
Tex Mex Salad
$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato's, Grilled Corn, Red Onion's, Pepperjack Cheese, Cilantro, Buffalo Chicken and Served with Ranch Dressing
Roast Beef Sandwich
$10.00
Dipped in Beef Broth
Onion Rings
$6.00
Served with a Horseradish Aioli Dipping Sauce
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Cuisine By Claudette
103-32 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park
Popular items
-The Purple (GF)(V)
$7.00
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut, & Almond Milk