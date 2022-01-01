Rockaway Park cafés you'll love
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY
108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park
Popular items
Matcha Latte
$6.00
Made with wakatake matcha from Marukyu-Koyamaen (MK), sourced by In Pursuit of Tea. MK has been growing tea and seeking the highest quality leaves since 1688.
Rocket Fuel on Tap
$6.00
Drink me.
You ever been to Café Du Monde? Like an iced cafe au lait, but add Vermont Maple Syrup.
Mocha
$6.00
Coconut milk couverture chocolate from Raaka. High cocoa butter content. Melted with espresso, and cascaded into choice of milk.
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Cuisine by Claudette
143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park
Popular items
Cauliflower Wings (V)
$10.00
Cauliflower Florets Breaded with Panko and Oatly Drenched in Your Choice of Sauce
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00
Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
The Purple (GF)(V)
$8.00
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut, & Almond Milk