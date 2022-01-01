Rockaway Park cafés you'll love

Greenhouse Cafe RBNY image

 

Greenhouse Cafe RBNY

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Latte$6.00
Made with wakatake matcha from Marukyu-Koyamaen (MK), sourced by In Pursuit of Tea. MK has been growing tea and seeking the highest quality leaves since 1688.
Rocket Fuel on Tap$6.00
Drink me.
You ever been to Café Du Monde? Like an iced cafe au lait, but add Vermont Maple Syrup.
-Mocha$6.00
Coconut milk couverture chocolate from Raaka. High cocoa butter content. Melted with espresso, and cascaded into choice of milk.
More about Greenhouse Cafe RBNY
Cuisine by Claudette image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuisine by Claudette

143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Cauliflower Wings (V)$10.00
Cauliflower Florets Breaded with Panko and Oatly Drenched in Your Choice of Sauce
-Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
-The Purple (GF)(V)$8.00
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut, & Almond Milk
More about Cuisine by Claudette
Cuisine By Claudette image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuisine By Claudette

103-32 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-The Purple (GF)(V)$7.00
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut, & Almond Milk
More about Cuisine By Claudette
