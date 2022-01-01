Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Rockaway Park
/
Rockaway Park
/
Rockaway Park
/
Chicken Soup
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve chicken soup
Rocco’s of Roc Beach
115-10 ROCKAWAY BEACH BLVD, ROCKAWAY
No reviews yet
HOMEMADE CHICKEN SOUP
$10.00
More about Rocco’s of Roc Beach
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Cuisine by Claudette
143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park
Avg 4.6
(333 reviews)
-Chicken & Orzo Soup
$6.00
More about Cuisine by Claudette
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockaway Park
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Cookies
Fish Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston