Chocolate cake in Rockaway Park

Rockaway Park restaurants
Toast

Rockaway Park restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Rocco’s of Roc Beach

115-10 ROCKAWAY BEACH BLVD, ROCKAWAY

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CHEESE CAKE$8.50
More about Rocco’s of Roc Beach
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuisine by Claudette

143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
-Chocolate Cake Bite (V)$3.00
More about Cuisine by Claudette

