Cookies in Rockaway Park

Rockaway Park restaurants
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve cookies

Greenhouse Cafe RBNY

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)$2.00
Sprinkles, fragrant vanilla, and fun!
More about Greenhouse Cafe RBNY
HAMBURGERS

The Meat Up Grill

165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (44 reviews)
Takeout
"BIG ASS" SEA SALT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES$4.00
Sea Salt Sprinkled + Brown Butter + Semi Sweet Chocolate
Mint Cookie Milk Shake$6.00
Thick hand-spun Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake, grasshopper mint cookies & mint sauce... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
Cookies and Cream Milk Shake$6.00
Thick hand-spun Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake, and lots of Oreos... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
More about The Meat Up Grill
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuisine by Claudette

143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
-Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)$4.00
-Peanut Butter & Jam Cookie (GF)$4.00
-Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
More about Cuisine by Claudette

