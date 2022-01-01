Cookies in Rockaway Park
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve cookies
More about Greenhouse Cafe RBNY
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY
108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park
|Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)
|$2.00
Sprinkles, fragrant vanilla, and fun!
More about The Meat Up Grill
HAMBURGERS
The Meat Up Grill
165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park
|"BIG ASS" SEA SALT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
|$4.00
Sea Salt Sprinkled + Brown Butter + Semi Sweet Chocolate
|Mint Cookie Milk Shake
|$6.00
Thick hand-spun Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake, grasshopper mint cookies & mint sauce... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
|Cookies and Cream Milk Shake
|$6.00
Thick hand-spun Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake, and lots of Oreos... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!