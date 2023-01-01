Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg rolls in
Rockaway Park
/
Rockaway Park
/
Rockaway Park
/
Egg Rolls
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve egg rolls
HAMBURGERS
The Meat Up Grill
165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park
Avg 4.2
(44 reviews)
BBQ RIB EGG ROLL
$8.00
Slow Cooked Boneless Baby Back Ribs + Pulled w/ Hoisin BBQ + Cole Slaw Inside
More about The Meat Up Grill
Callie's
410 Beach 129th St, Rockaway
No reviews yet
1 Cheese Steak Egg Roll
$6.00
More about Callie's
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockaway Park
Eggplant Parm
Pumpkin Pies
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Sliders
Peanut Butter Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Pies
Cheeseburgers
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1891 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(567 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(137 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(193 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston