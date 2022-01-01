Go
ROCKBIRD

Serving gourmet chicken sandwiches and fresh sides! All of our amazing sauces are made in house!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1147 E Colorado St • $$

Avg 4.6 (969 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our house spicy salt mix and cilantro
Mac n Cheezy$4.50
Penne pasta, three cheese cream sauce and a buttery panko crust
Spicy Tenders$10.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders doused in spicy oil and house spicy rub
Fried Baja Bird Sandwich$10.00
House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes
Fried Wok Bird Sandwich$10.00
Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw
Fried Western$11.00
House bbq sauce, mayo, crispy fried onions, melted mozzarella and bacon.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$4.50
Fried brussels, slivers of red onions, salt & pepper and tossed in a honey balsamic glaze
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes 2 dipping sauces.
Cali-Slaw$3.50
Red and green cabbage, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, cilantro and rice wine vinegar dressing
Fried Heater Sandwich$10.00
House blend spice rub, creamy slaw and cajun aioli, doused in chili oil
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1147 E Colorado St

Glendale CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
